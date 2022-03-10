Nexans wins US offshore wind contract

French cabling firm Nexans has secured a contract with Ørsted and Eversource to install and protect the export cable link for the 704MW Revolution offshore wind farm. The project will connect the wind farm located off Connecticut and Rhode Island to the onshore grid. The cable-laying vessel Nexans Aurora will be used for the installation.

This will be Nexans’ first cable installation project in the US as part of the frame agreement with Ørsted-Eversource, which provides the opportunity to supply up to 1,000 km of high voltage subsea cables in the US by 2027.

The Revolution offshore wind farm is expected to deliver electricity to up to 350,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Construction will start in 2023 and it is expected to be fully operational in 2025.