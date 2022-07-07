NKT seals up to $306m East Anglia Three cabling deal

Danish offshore cabling specialist NKT has signed a contract for the production and installation of the export power cables for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm project developed by ScottishPower Renewables.

The turnkey contract will comprise the design and manufacturing of the export cable system, approximately two 150 km offshore cables and two 40 km onshore cables. The installation will be carried out by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria. The project has an estimated contract value for NKT of between €250 and €300m ($256m and $306m) in market prices.

The order is conditional upon the project owners providing NKT a notice to proceed and that they make a final investment decision, which is anticipated no later than Q1 2023. NKT said the cables will be produced in Karlskrona, Sweden, with a low carbon footprint as the factory is running on 100% green electricity.

The East Anglia Three will include 100 to 120 wind turbines located 69 km off the UK coast in the North Sea, covering an area of 305 sq km. Once in operation, the wind farm will be able to generate up to 1.4 GW renewable power.