Noble Corporation awarded another drillship contract by ExxonMobil

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has been awarded a new contract by ExxonMobil for drillship Noble Sam Croft .

The six-month contract is for drilling operations in Guyana, and scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2020 after the rig finishes its current campaign in Suriname.

With this new contract, signed under a wider agreement, all four of Noble’s drillship are contracted to ExxonMobil in Guyana.

Noble Corporation reported a second quarter loss of $42m overnight, having earlier this month filed for chapter 11 as part of a consensual financial restructuring transaction.