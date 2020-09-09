Noble Corporation jackup awarded new contracts by Equinor

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has been awarded a new contract as well as two extensions according to its latest fleet status report.

2016-built jackup rig Noble Lloyd Noble has been awarded an extension by Equinor to late November 2020, with the option for another two months. After the contract in the UK is complete, the rig will head to a shipyard in preparation for a new contract, also awarded by Equinor.

The Norwegian energy company has contracted the rig for a new three-well contract in Norway from June 2021 to January 2022, with an additional 12 one-well options. The fixed part of the contract is worth around $51m.

Noble also revealed that 2014-built jackup rig Noble Tom Prosser has had a one-well option exercised by Esso in Australia, and 2007-built jackup Noble Roger Lewis has had its day rate reduced by Saudi Aramco from $159,000 per day to $139,000 per day for the period from April 1, 2020 through to December 31, 2021. The rig is contracted through to March 2022.

Noble Corporation filed for chapter 11 last month as part of a consensual financial restructuring transaction.