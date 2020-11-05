Noble Corporation scores hat-trick of extensions

Offshore driller Noble Corporation, which is currently undergoing a restructuring under chapter 11, has announced three contract extensions in its latest fleet status report.

In Guyana, drillship Noble Tom Madden has been awarded a six-and-a-half year extension with Esso running from mid-February 2024 through to mid-August 2030.

In Qatar, jackup rig Noble Mick O’Brien has had its contract extended by Qatar Gas though to mid-August 2021.

Lastly, in Saudi Arabia jackup Noble Roger Lewis has been extended by Saudi Aramco through to March 2023. The rig will go on standby from late November 2020 to October 2021, with the dayrate reduced to zero through the standby period.

Noble’s fleet status report also revealed the sale of several units, with drillships Noble Bully I and Noble Bully II as well as semi-submersibles Noble Jim Day, Noble Danny Adkins and Noble Paul Romano all listed as having been committed to be sold.

In its third quarter results, Noble Corporation announced a net income loss of $51m off revenues of $242m.