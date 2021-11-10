Noble secures fresh drilling contracts and extensions

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has bagged several new contracts and contract extensions for its drilling units, according to its latest fleet status report.

The Texas-based player has been awarded a new contract with Apache for the 2011-built drillship Noble Gerry de Souza for one firm well and two one-well options offshore Suriname. The contract commences in February next year at undisclosed terms.

Meanwhile, the 2014-built jackup Noble Sam Hartley has been booked by Perenco for one firm well offshore UK until December 2021, while the 2013-built drillship Noble Faye Kozack , formerly Pacific Khamsin, has secured two new contracts in the US Gulf of Mexico with Murphy for four firm wells, and QuarterNorth Energy for one firm well and three one-well options. Murphy booked the rig until February 2022, paying $215,000 per day, while QuarterNorth will be paying $290,000 per day between April and August 2022.

As for the contract extensions, Santos added nine additional one-well options to the contract of the 2014-built jackup Noble Tom Prosser, currently drilling off Timor-Leste. Equinor has also taken the first of 12 one-well options on the 2016-built jackup Noble Lloyd Noble off Norway, while IOG exercised the first of two one-well options on the 2008-built jackup Noble Hans Deul in the UK.

At the end of Q3 2021, the company’s estimated revenue backlog totalled around $1.5bn. Noble reported total liquidity of $588mn consisting of $112m in cash and $476m available under its revolving credit. This month, the company completed the sale of four jackup rigs working in Saudi Arabia with $285m in cash expected from the transaction and entered into a merger agreement with Maersk Drilling.