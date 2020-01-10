Home Sector Offshore NorSea Wind appoints new CEO January 10th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norwegian offshore service provider NorSea has appointed Terje Borkenhagen as the new CEO of NorSea Wind.

According to the company, NorSea Wind is experiencing an increase in maintenance work for offshore wind parks already part of the company’s portfolio. In addition, NorSea Wind is currently in the running for several tender processes looking to secure additional contracts for offshore windturbine parks.

“With an even greater focus on cross-company collaboration between Wilhelmsen group companies, Terje Borkenhagen will be a perfect match for the future challenges,” said John Stangeland, CEO of NorSea.

“The challenges ahead require very close working relationships among several Wilhelmsen companies, otherwise we will not succeed in acquiring the contracts we are seeking let alone complete the work we are setting out to do. NorSea Wind, NorSea and Wilhelmsen Ship Management are already working closely together, more of this will come. Terje has worked within the Wilhelmsen system for decades and is perfectly equipped to build on his experience and network to help NorSea Wind on the road ahead,” Stangeland added.

Borkenhagen has worked in Wilhelmsen companies since 1996 and his most recent position was vice president for Wilhelmsen Maritime Services.