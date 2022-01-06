Nortrans Offshore seals accommodation contract with Technip Energies

Singapore-headquartered Nortrans Offshore has been awarded a new flotel contract with Technip Energies for the support of the Coral FLNG hookup and commissioning project in Mozambique.

This contract will commence in February of this year and has a potential total period of up to 200 days, including options. Financial details have not been disclosed.

Nortrans said it will deploy its 2015-built accommodation support vessel Temis for this project, and it will be accommodating up to 400 client personnel onboard on a daily basis during the project period.