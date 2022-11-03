Norway offloads half of its stake in Aker Solutions

The Norwegian state, represented by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, has sold half of its stake in offshore engineering firm Aker Solutions through a private placement for NOK905.5m ($86.5m).

The state sold 30.09m shares, corresponding to a 6.11% stake in Aker Solutions, at NOK39.30 per share, a discount of some 10.6% compared to the share price at closing time on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

It has also entered into a so-called lock-up agreement not to sell the remaining shares, including any shares that are not sold in this round, for the next 90 days.

Kjell Inge Røkke-controlled Aker Holdings is the largest owner of Aker Solutions, holding just over 39% of the shares in the company. The value of Aker Solutions’ shares increased by close to 90% this year.

Pareto Securities and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners in connection with the offering.