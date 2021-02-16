Norwegian fields avoid strike action

Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and trade union SAFE have reached a solution in mediation yesterday, avoiding a strike at the Mongstad terminal.

The strike would have affected activity at the terminal at Mongstad, impacting crude storage and harbour capacity at the terminal at Equinor’s Mongstad refinery. This would have in turn affected production at several Equinor fields including Johan Sverdrup and Troll.

Norwegian Oil and Gas and Safe had agreed in November 2020 on a recommended agreement for the next collective bargaining period, however SAFE subsequently stated that they were not satisfied with the negotiation results.