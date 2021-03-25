EnvironmentEuropeFinance and Insurance

Norwegian green equipment leasing company launches

March 25, 2021
The teams behind Norway’s Storm Capital Partners and NorthCape Capital along with Grieg have debuted a new business to lease green equipment.

Viridis Kapital is a privately owned Norwegian leasing company, specialising in financing of capital intensive equipment which is contributing to the green transformation of industry including shipping. Equipment such as batteries, solar panels, and hydrogen power kits are all on Viridis’s list.

Financing is offered to equipment suppliers as well as equipment users and owners.

“This industry is in rapid change and new ideas and products appear almost daily. Committing to a a heavy investment in new technology, which may be outdated in a few years, can be risky. A leasing solution will help you retain both financial and technical flexibility,” the new company states on its site.

The team behind Viridis include many well known names in Norwegian shipping circles including Ulrik Engelschiøn, Paal Utvik, Jan Øyvind Svardal, Anders Schau and Nicolai Grieg.

Among the first equipment providers to sign up with Viridis is Corvus Energy, one of the top brands developing batteries for ships. 

“We believe this new offering will accelerate the shift towards zero-emission solutions on both retrofits and newbuilds,” said Halvard Hauso, CCO of Corvus Energy.

“Traditional equipment-secured bank financing may not always be available and often requires a large upfront equity commitment. With a leasing solution, the investment barrier for shipowners is reduced,” Corvus pointed out in a release.

