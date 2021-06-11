Norwegian offshore rig workers warn of strike from June 17 if demands not met

More than 1,000 Norwegian offshore rig workers could go on strike on June 17 if wage negotiations with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA) fail.

Norway’s Industri Energi labour union said on Friday that around 605 members would be involved, while the Safe union reportedly planned to take some 460 members out on a possible strike. A third union involved in wage talks, DSO, also said it would go on strike, but it has yet to say how many of its members would be included.

The three labour unions broke off wage talks with the NSA in May as the parties were too far apart from the offer of a general supplement of NOK21,000 per year.

The parties have been summoned to mediation at Industri Energi’s premises in Stavanger on June 16, with a deadline on the same day.

The floating rig agreement covers over 4,500 Industri Energi members, in addition to Safe and DSO union members, who work for companies such as Maersk Drilling, Transocean, Odfjell Drilling, Seadrill, Dolphin Drilling, Valaris and Saipem.

“If the parties do not reach an agreement in mediation, there will be a strike in the floating rig area from June 17. In the first instance, we take out a limited number of members, but we can step up a possible strike if necessary,” said Industry Energy union leader Frode Alfheim.