Norwind Offshore orders SOV and up to four CSOVs at Vard

Fincantieri-controlled Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has struck a deal with Ålesund-based Norwind Offshore for the construction of up to four commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs) and sales and conversion of one platform supply vessel into a service operation vessel (SOV).

The contracts for the firm two CSOVs and PSV conversion is worth around NOK1.4bn ($172.4m). The two newbuildings are of VARD 4 19 design, tailor-made for services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms.

The first vessel will be delivered in Norway in 2Q 2023, with the hull to be built at Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam in 3Q 2024.

The third vessel is a conversion and sales of one of Vard’s PSVs that has been in operation in Asia and Australia and will now sail to Vard Brattvaag in Norway for conversion and outfitting. The vessel will be delivered to Norwind Offshore in 2Q 2022.

Norwind Offshore is a newly established shipowning company, established by Farstad, Volstad and Kleven, that will offer specialised vessels designed for advanced maritime operations in the development and service of the offshore wind sector.

Svein Leon Aure, CEO of Norwind Offshore, said: “Norwind Offshore is excited and looking forward to taking delivery off several high-quality vessels from Vard in the years to come. We are pleased to continue our long relationship and together contribute to further position the maritime cluster towards the renewable energy market.”