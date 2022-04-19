NPCC seals Taiwanese wind farm deal after Sapura contract termination

National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), part of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), has won a contract to install monopile foundations on the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The UAE-based fabrication giant will pick up where Malaysian offshore contractor Sapura Energy left off after it terminated the contract earlier this year, citing unresolved technical and operational issues.

The contract, worth AED363m ($99m) has been awarded by project developer Yunneng Wind Power, a subsidiary of wpd offshore.

The Yunlin offshore wind project is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 and 17 km off the west coast of Taiwan. The 82 sq km project area will comprise 80 wind turbines with a total capacity of 640 MW.

The project was initially expected to be completed in September 2020, but completion was delayed to September 2023. Once onstream, it will produce 2.4 TWh of renewable electricity per year, enough to serve the power needs of 605,000 households.