NS United bulker captain goes missing

February 14th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Operations 0 comments

The US Coast Guard along with the US Air Force and several regional authorities are searching for the captain of panamax bulk carrier Rising Wind, who went missing when the ship was sailing near Guam on Tuesday.

The vessel was headed to Australia, from Japan. The captain was last seen in his cabin and was feeling ill. The crew onboard the ship later found the captain was missing, and requested help from the Rescue Coordination Center Australia.

The coast guard and air force on Guam have also joined the search and rescue operations, which are still ongoing.

The 2014-built ship is operated by Japanese owner NS United Kaiun.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

