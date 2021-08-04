NSB debuts novel looking boxship

German shipowner NSB Group has developed a new look boxship design.

The LNG-powered 3,500 teu container vessel has a reefer intake of about 940 feu.

The deckhouse on the forecastle deck optimises the container capacity and separates the accommodation from the IMO Type C LNG tanks, carrying gas for about 5,000 nautical miles under full reefer load, on the poop deck. In addition to the IMO Type C Tanks, an MGO tank is considered as back up in case of LNG shortage.

NSB has a history of developing boxship novelties such as its work on widening existing panamax boxships.