NYK forms offshore wind partnership with OYO and Fugro

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 27, 2021
Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the OYO Corporation (OYO) and Fugro to form an offshore geotechnical investigation partnership to serve the domestic offshore wind segment.

The parties aim to provide a comprehensive offshore geotechnical service for the offshore wind power industry in Japan through the combination of an offshore geotechnical investigation vessel and the knowledge of Fugro and OYO, Japan’s largest geotechnical investigation company, in the geotechnical business.

In November 2020, NYK signed with Fugro to jointly operate an offshore geotechnical investigation vessel in Japan. The ship is expected to be operational by 2022.

Japanese shipping major MOL also entered into a renewable energy partnership this month, with Wales-headquartered Bombora Wave Power.

