NYK orders VLCC at NACKS

NYK orders VLCC at NACKS

April 23rd, 2020 Asia, Greater China, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

Japanese owner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has placed an order at China’s Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) for the construction of a VLCC tanker.

According to Banchero Costa, delivery of the crude tanker is scheduled in the second half of 2021 and the value of the order is $90m.

NYK is one of the largest shipowners in the world, operating a fleet of 710 vessels made up of 63 containerships, 401 bulk carriers, 118 car carriers, 85 tankers and 43 multi-purpose carriers. The company currently has another 24 newbuildings on its orderbook.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.