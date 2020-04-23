NYK orders VLCC at NACKS

Japanese owner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has placed an order at China’s Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) for the construction of a VLCC tanker.

According to Banchero Costa, delivery of the crude tanker is scheduled in the second half of 2021 and the value of the order is $90m.

NYK is one of the largest shipowners in the world, operating a fleet of 710 vessels made up of 63 containerships, 401 bulk carriers, 118 car carriers, 85 tankers and 43 multi-purpose carriers. The company currently has another 24 newbuildings on its orderbook.