O K Lim charged for forgery again

The founder of Singapore oil trading company Hin Leong was charged in court on Friday for the second time with abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Lim Oon Kuin, 78, was charged with getting an employee to forge an email from the company to China Aviation Oil regarding the sale of gasoil.

“This email, along with the Inter-Tank Transfer certificate mentioned in the first charge, was submitted to a financial institution to secure more than US$56 million (S$77 million) in trade financing,” police said in a news release on Friday.

If convicted, Lim could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine for each charge.

Huge debts have been unearthed at Hin Leong this year with authorities in Singapore investigating one of Southeast Asia’s largest fraud cases in years.