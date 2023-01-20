Ocean Installer brand makes comeback

Marine construction contractor Havfram Subsea is reclaiming the Ocean Installer brand.

Havfram’s subsea business was known as Ocean Installer from the company’s inception in 2011, with the 2020 name change reflecting its diversification into the offshore wind industry.

The relaunch follows last year’s announcement of the sale of Havfram’s wind business lines to US private investment firm Sandbrook Capital. As part of the transaction, Havfram’s subsea activities were separated into an independent company, which remained wholly owned by energy investor HitecVision.

Ocean Installer’s operations focus on all aspects of offshore marine construction, encompassing both the traditional oil and gas and emerging renewables markets. The business will move forward with a new strategy to expand service offerings and a new visual identity.

Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer’s CEO, said: “By refocusing our strategy and reclaiming the Ocean Installer name, we are laying a solid foundation for the future growth of our company. We will continue to partner with other like-minded companies as we expand our services.

“Over the last 4 years we have grown our revenue fivefold within the SURF installation and mooring market. As overall demand for marine construction services is growing, we now experience customers inviting us to enter new markets requiring our competence, such as offshore floating wind, CCS and IRM.”