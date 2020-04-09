Home Sector Offshore Ocean Installer takes Island Offshore MPSV for Equinor job April 9th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Island Offshore has secured work for its newly delivered multipurpose vessel Island Victory .

The vessel has just commenced a 60-90 day contract for Ocean Installer at the Johan Castberg and Askeladd fields in the Barent Sea. Equinor is the end customer.

Tommy Walaunet, managing director of Island Offshore Management, commented: “The vessel and its crew have already completed some heavy jobs in the Barents Sea this winter. Island Victory has carried out several pre-lays of anchor systems – jobs where she substituted three vessels alone, proving unparalleled capacity and significant savings both for the customer and for the environment. It also reduces operational risk.

“We are very pleased to be awarded these jobs by Ocean Installer, and hope that this can be the beginning of a long lasting collaboration between our companies.”

Island Victory was built at Vard Brevik and delivered in February.