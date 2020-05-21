Home Region Americas Oceaneering awarded major contract in the Middle East May 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Offshore

Houston-based marine engineering firm Oceaneering has been awarded a major asset integrity contract from a Dubai-based operator.

The contract includes integrity and inspection services for around 85 offshore platforms spread across five producing fields, as well as call-off onshore inspection management and NDT work for one of the operator’s gas plants, gas control station, LNG jetty, and an onshore supply base.

The contract is for a firm period of three years with two one-year options.

“We’re proud to continue our strong relationship with this operator and we will continue to focus on providing safe, cost-efficient integrity, fabric maintenance, and inspection solutions that optimize our customer’s operations,” said Gregory Boyle, asset integrity regional manager, Middle East, at Oceaneering.