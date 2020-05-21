Oceaneering awarded major contract in the Middle East

Oceaneering awarded major contract in the Middle East

May 21st, 2020 Americas, Offshore 0 comments

Houston-based marine engineering firm Oceaneering has been awarded a major asset integrity contract from a Dubai-based operator.

The contract includes integrity and inspection services for around 85 offshore platforms spread across five producing fields, as well as call-off onshore inspection management and NDT work for one of the operator’s gas plants, gas control station, LNG jetty, and an onshore supply base.

The contract is for a firm period of three years with two one-year options.

“We’re proud to continue our strong relationship with this operator and we will continue to focus on providing safe, cost-efficient integrity, fabric maintenance, and inspection solutions that optimize our customer’s operations,” said Gregory Boyle, asset integrity regional manager, Middle East, at Oceaneering.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.