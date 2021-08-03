Oceanteam names interim CEO

Offshore services company Oceanteam has appointed Henk Hazenoot as interim chief executive officer to replace Henk van den IJssel who decided to step down following the divestment of the company’s shipping segment.

Hazenoot, the former interim chief financial officer of Oceanteam, will temporarily take the CEO position pending the procedure for finding a suitable candidate for the position, which is currently ongoing.

In addition, Ben de Jong has been appointed as the CFO of Oceanteam. He has been working for the company as group controller for more than 8 years.

Oceanteam has sold its shipping assets as part of a plan to transition away from the conventional offshore shipping industry. The company intends to focus its strategy going forward on the renewable and energy transition markets.