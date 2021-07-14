Ocyan awarded semisub contract by PetroRio

Brazilian offshore service provider Ocyan Drilling has been awarded a contract with compatriot oil and gas player PetroRio for the 2010-built semisub rig Norbe VI for the Frade field revitalisation and the Wahoo field development offshore Brazil.

The contract will commence in March 2022 and will see the rig drill three wells in the Frade field, followed by the four producer wells in the Wahoo field.

PetroRio said the initial contract will be for 500 days, with the option to extend the term for an additional 350 days, in 70-day increments. No price has been revealed for this contract.