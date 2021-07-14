AmericasOffshore

Ocyan awarded semisub contract by PetroRio

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 14, 2021
0 45 Less than a minute
Ocyan

Brazilian offshore service provider Ocyan Drilling has been awarded a contract with compatriot oil and gas player PetroRio for the 2010-built semisub rig Norbe VI for the Frade field revitalisation and the Wahoo field development offshore Brazil.

The contract will commence in March 2022 and will see the rig drill three wells in the Frade field, followed by the four producer wells in the Wahoo field. 

PetroRio said the initial contract will be for 500 days, with the option to extend the term for an additional 350 days, in 70-day increments. No price has been revealed for this contract.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 14, 2021
0 45 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button