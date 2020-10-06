Odfjell Drilling chosen by Equnior for Breidablikk development

Odfjell Drilling has been awarded a letter of intent, subject to finalisation of contract, by Equinor for the drilling and completion of the Breidablikk project.

The contract will utilise 2014-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Aberdeen for a scope of 15 wells, with nine optional wells. Commencement is scheduled for spring 2022 and duration is estimated at 2.5 years.

The firm contract value is around $290m with additional incentives for early completion.

Simen Lieungh, CEO Odfjell Drilling, commented: “We are delighted to secure another long term development project with Equinor and build upon our successful relationship by adding the Deepsea Aberdeen to the Equinor fleet. The Breidablikk development presents a specific set of technical challenges which shall require innovative and creative technologies to overcome. This award is further recognition of Odfjell Drilling’s continuous drive to meet our clients’ requirements and deliver the most efficient wells in the industry. With the development of cutting edge drilling solutions tailored for the Breidablikk development we are confident that together with Equinor and the wider One Team, the Breidablikk development will be a success.”