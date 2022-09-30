Odfjell Drilling lines up more work for semisub

Oslo-listed semisub player Odfjell Drilling said that Equinor had exercised a further well for the 2010-built rig Deepsea Stavanger .

The dayrate is similar to the current contract up to May 1, 2023, from which time there is an increase if certain CO2 targets have been achieved, Odfjell Drilling said, adding that a notable performance incentive rate will also apply when wells are delivered safely and ahead of target.

The well has been exercised under the continued optionality mechanism in the contract entered into between the parties in May 2021.

Following the exercising of this well, which has an estimated duration of 120 days, the Deepsea Stavanger’s firm backlog now extends into Q4 2023. Equinor has the opportunity to exercise further wells under the deal.