Odfjell tanker collides with fishing vessel, two missing

The 37,400 dwt chemical tanker Bow Fortune collided with fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride off Galveston, Texas on Tuesday.

According to the US Coast Guard, the fishing vessel capsized after the collision. Two of the four crew from the fishing vessel were pulled from water by the crew of a good Samaritan vessel and a response boat crew. Another two crew remain missing.

The search for the two crew is still ongoing and the cause of the collision is being investigated.

The 1999-built Bow Fortune is owned by Odfjell. AIS information shows the vessel is now moored at Galveston.