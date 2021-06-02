OMV appoints new CEO

Austrian energy company OMV has appointed Alfred Stern as the new chairman of the executive board and CEO.

Stern will assume the position with effect from September 1, 2021 for a three-year period with an extension option for further two years.

He is currently OMV executive board member for Chemicals & Materials. The current chairman and CEO of OMV Rainer Seele will resign from his position on August 31, 2021.

“The OMV Group with all of its members is a corporation with huge potential, far-ranging knowhow and first-class employees. Therefore, the ideal foundations are in place for the upcoming transformation process.

“The energy transition will lead to changes in the backdrop of the various markets and sectors, but they will be different and come at different speeds. We will actively drive the decarbonization of our business, and we will be proactive in utilising the respective changes across the entire product portfolio including circular economy in order to successfully continue our profitable and sustainable growth,” CEO-elect Alfred Stern said.

Stern was previously CEO of Austrian chemical company Borealis.