ONE suffers another box spill on the transpacific

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 2, 2020
1 minute read
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has suffered another serious box spill on a stormy transpacific crossing. The Japanese liner has advised clients of the loss of a number – believed to be around 50 – containers from the 14,000 teu ONE Apus on Monday.

ONE APUS was en route from Yantian, China to Long Beach, USA when it encountered gale-force winds and large swells around 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii, USA. The severe weather conditions caused the vessel to roll heavily resulting in a yet-to-be-determined number of containers to dislodge and fall into the ocean,” the Japanese line reported.

A sistership, ONE Aquila, suffered a similar accident on October 30 this year, also while en route to Long Beach. The ship diverted to Tacoma and had a few days of repairs before rejoining ONE’s network on November 11.

