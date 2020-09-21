Orderbook to fleet ratio now at its lowest point since the fall of the Berlin Wall

There are sector variations with LNG, for instance, standing at 22%, but the tanker, bulker and boxship ratios are all at multi-decade lows.

Clarksons notes that global shipyard capacity today is around 40% below the peak seen in 2010-11.

So far just 23m dwt has been ordered this year. The full year total, Clarksons suggests, could be similar to 2016’s 30m dwt. By contrast, 180m dwt was ordered as recently as 2013 in what turned out to be a year of severely mistaken hubris by shipowners