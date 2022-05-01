Orsted to lease port in New Jersey to build wind farm parts

Starting in 2024, Orsted will lease space at the Lower Alloways Creek Township port – also known as the New Jersey Wind Port – for two years to build components for the Ocean Wind 1 project.

In September 2021, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at the site of the port, which was planned by the state to attract wind component manufacturers. The site is well placed for the Ocean Wind 1 wind farm, located 15 miles off the coast of the state. Orsted is the first company to sign on as a tenant.

When the Ocean Wind 1 project was approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in June 2019, Orsted and PSEG, its partner in Ocean Wind 1, expected to use an existing out-of-state port to marshal the project. However, New Jersey’s investment in this purpose-built port provided the companies an opportunity to move production closer to the wind farm.

Phase 1 construction of the New Jersey Wind Port is targeted for completion in early 2024. Subsequent phases will come online between 2024 and 2026.