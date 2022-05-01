AmericasEuropeOffshorePorts and LogisticsRenewables

Orsted to lease port in New Jersey to build wind farm parts

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 2, 2022
0 66 1 minute read
NJEDA

Starting in 2024, Orsted will lease space at the Lower Alloways Creek Township port – also known as the New Jersey Wind Port – for two years to build components for the Ocean Wind 1 project.

In September 2021, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at the site of the port, which was planned by the state to attract wind component manufacturers. The site is well placed for the Ocean Wind 1 wind farm, located 15 miles off the coast of the state. Orsted is the first company to sign on as a tenant.

When the Ocean Wind 1 project was approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in June 2019, Orsted and PSEG, its partner in Ocean Wind 1, expected to use an existing out-of-state port to marshal the project. However, New Jersey’s investment in this purpose-built port provided the companies an opportunity to move production closer to the wind farm.

Phase 1 construction of the New Jersey Wind Port is targeted for completion in early 2024. Subsequent phases will come online between 2024 and 2026.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 2, 2022
0 66 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button