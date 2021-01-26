Ørsted to utilise three new hybrid CTVs at Hornsea Two

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) and MHO-Co have worked together to develop new hybrid crew transfer vessels, three of which will be deployed to help with the construction of Ørsted’s Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

The new vessels will be based at Grimsby, and will carry Z-Bridge’s newly developed motion compensated transfer system Bring-to-Work to allow technicians to access the transition pieces directly from the ship.

Jan Stilling, lead marine specialist for Ørsted, said: “The new CTV’s have incorporated large battery capacity that makes it possible to stay offshore overnight in hybrid mode meaning they’re not burning fuel for up to eight hours while the vessels keep their positions without anchoring or mooring to a buoy.

“The new gangways will work as additional support for the extra access required during construction on site.”

N-O-S will take delivery of their Energizer in Spring 2021, while MHO-Co are due to deliver their two CTVs in Summer 2021. All three vessels have been designed in preparation for implementing fuel-cell technology once suitable storage has been developed for use onboard.