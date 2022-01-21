AmericasBunkeringEnvironmentPorts and Logistics

Panama latest location to offer biofuels

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 21, 2022
Puerto de Colón

Biofuel availability around the globe is spreading. Green Fuels Ventures (GFV) and Telfer Tanks have signed an MOU concerning deployment and operation of distributed-scale biodiesel production facilities in the republic of Panama. The project’s objective is to refine biodiesel and advanced biofuels for the distributed energy, marine, aviation, and general transportation sectors from a variety of sustainably sourced, biogenic feedstocks.

Under the MOU, GFV and Telfer intend to form a joint venture company, Triton Green Fuels, which will import and operate a 50,000-litre-per-day FuelMatic GSX50 biorefinery, manufactured at Green Fuels’ engineering works in the UK. The companies’ objective is to establish one or more biodiesel facilities at Telfer’s fuel storage facility and terminal in the Free Trade Zone of the port of Colón and, as blend mandates come into effect and market demand increases, elsewhere in Panama with smaller FuelMatic models under a hub and spoke supply chain strategy. This joint venture is the first phase for a potential future HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) production facility.

At the signing, Manuel Thompson-Flôres, CEO of Green Fuels Ventures América Latina, commented, “Having recently shipped our first latest-generation FuelMatic in Latin America to Brazil, we are delighted to announce this project with a major fuel bunkering operator like Telfer Tanks, which will provide real impetus for our ambition of promoting sustainable, distributed-scale, circular bioeconomies in the region. Triton Green Fuels’ contribution to decarbonisation of transport and power generation through the use of biofuels will be significant, and Panama’s strategic location means it can serve as a major focal point and hub for the production and distribution of advanced biofuels.”

