Home Sector Bunkering Peninsula Petroleum orders two bunkering vessels at Dayang Offshore May 28th, 2020 Jason Jiang Bunkering, Europe

Gibraltar-based bunker company Peninsular Petroleum has placed an order at China’s Dayang Offshore Equipment for the construction of two 7,999 dwt bunkering vessels.

The two vessels are expected to be delivered in 2021.

Peninsula Petroleum is repeat customer for Dayang Offshore, having taken delivery of a bunkering vessel of the same type from the yard last year.

Dayang Offshore currently has an orderbook of eight bunkering vessels and ten small bulkers.

Peninsula Petroleum offers bunkering services in a number of locations in Europe and the Americas including Gibraltar, Canary Islands, Barcelona, Malta, Houston, New Orleans, Los Angeles as well as Panama.