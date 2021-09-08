Peter Sand joins Xeneta as chief analyst

Oslo-based ocean freight rate benchmarking platform and container shipping index Xeneta has appointed one of the best known names in shipping analysis, Peter Sand, as its chief analyst. He is set to begin his role on November 1.

Sand joins Xeneta after over a decade at BIMCO, where he was responsible for analysing commercial markets based on the global economic situation and its influence on trade.

“Peter is a staple in the market who consistently gives a fresh and global outlook into the ins and outs of the ever-changing container shipping world. His extremely well thought-through market commentaries and expert insights will serve to further position Xeneta data as the go-to source for accurate container rate information,” said Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund.

As a chief analyst, Sand will be responsible for delivering expert insights to strengthen Xeneta’s intelligence software for both ocean container and air freight.

“This is an exciting time to be joining a pioneer-leading company and I am fortunate to become a part of the Xeneta team at a time where the company is experiencing growth and momentum,” said Sand. “Xeneta’s groundbreaking freight rate data insights addresses industry pain points and I am eager to leverage my shipping and logistics expertise to help navigate such an unprecedented time that our sector is facing.”

Throughout his career, Sand has been regarded for his widely read articles and industry insights, as well as his regular appearances on global news networks including Splash.