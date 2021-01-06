AmericasOffshore

Petrobras launches tender for offshore units

Jason Jiang January 6, 2021
Brazilian national oil and gas group Petrobras has launched new tenders for the charter and construction of a number of offshore units to support its offshore activities in Brazil.

According to the company’s online procurement site Petronect, Petrobras is looking to contract one or more drilling rigs equipped with high-specification dynamic positioning systems. The company also put out tenders to charter a flotel and an ROV support vessel.

The deadline for presenting proposals is January 21. 

Additionally, Petrobras will be receiving bids for the construction of its P-78 and P-79 FPSOs, to be installed in the Buzios field.

