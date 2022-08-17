Petrobras moves to sell an interest in exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin

Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras said in a release on August 16 that it has started the process to sell 40% of its interest in two exploratory concessions in deep water in the Potiguar Basin on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte. Petrobras currently has a 100% interest in these concessions and will continue to operate the partnership after the sale.

Blocks POT-M-853 and POT-M-855 are exploratory blocks acquired in 2006. Petrobras is conducting an evaluation plan for discovery of the Pitu well, with a firm commitment to drill an exploratory well in 2023.

Block POT-M-762 was acquired in 2018. Petrobras plans to drill the Anhangá well in 2023 or 2024.