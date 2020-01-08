Home Sector Offshore Petrofac awarded new $50m North Sea contract by Petrogas NEO January 9th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

UK offshore services firm Petrofac has been selected by Petrogas NEO UK, a jointly venture between Petrogas and NEO Energy, to establish its new North Sea operation for assets recently acquired from Total.

The two-year deal, worth around $50m, will see Petrofac assist in the transition of operations on the Quad 15 & Flyndre area assets. Petrofac will also provide ongoing operational, maintenance, engineering and construction support.

Nick Shorten, managing director for Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services business in the Western Hemisphere, commented: “This agreement represents a significant new strategic partnership for Petrofac in our core UK market. Our ability to seamlessly integrate services across the asset lifecycle, will ensure Petrogas NEO UK’s requirements are efficiently supported as it seeks to safely and responsibly extend field life. We very much look forward to supporting our client’s first UK venture.”