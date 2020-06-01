Home Sector Offshore Petrofac secures North Sea well management contract June 1st, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

UK offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has secured a a well management contract for Phase 1 of Independent Oil and Gas plc’s (IOG) Core Project.

Petrofac will support IOG’s development of the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood fields in the UK Southern North Sea (SNS). The five-well contract scope covers the planning, execution and close-out phases of the phase 1 drilling programme, with Petrofac intended to act as well operator on behalf of IOG.

“We are thrilled to be supporting IOG’s prestigious SNS gas development project. Through the deployment of our extensive asset and well management expertise, we will work closely with IOG to assure the integrity of the wells and deliver a safe and cost-efficient drilling programme to support the advancement of their development,” said Nick Shorten, managing director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West.