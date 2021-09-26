PGS awarded Suriname survey contract by ExxonMobil

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has been awarded a 3D survey contract by ExxonMobil offshore Suriname. The Oslo-listed firm has not disclosed financial details.

PGS will mobilise the 2016-built Ramform Tethys for the project, which is set to commence during the fourth quarter of 2021. The survey should be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

“We are increasingly familiar with Caribbean waters and have proven the productivity advantage of our Ramform Titan-class acquisition platform and superior data quality provided by our multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology in this prolific exploration area,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

At the end of June, the US supermajor hired PGS for a 4D survey offshore Guyana also in Q4 this year.