PGS lines up more work in Malaysia

Norway’s PGS said Monday it had secured pre-funding to expand multi-client 3D coverage in the Sabah platform province offshore Malaysia.

The survey, covering approximately 3,500 sq km, is set to start in January next year and complete in March, utilising the 2008-built seismic vessel Ramform Sovereign .

The multi-phased Sabah project is one of the world’s largest multi-client acquisitions. The latest survey is the sixth phase of the project, which commenced in 2016 and since then has delivered more than 47,000 sq km of 3D data.

“The Northwest Sabah basin is a proven petroleum system with producing fields such as Kikeh, Gumusut Kakap and Malikai with enormous potential, yet this is still ranked as one of the least explored basins in the world. By combining all the phases of the Sabah multi-client program, we can offer a regional data set that improves understanding of the petroleum systems. In addition, the data sets allow for prospect scale AVO analysis and leads within the entire offshore Sabah basin,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.