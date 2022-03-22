AsiaRegulatory

Philippines opens shipping to foreign ownership

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 22, 2022
Shipping, telecommunications, airlines, expressways and railways in the Philippines will now be open to full foreign ownership after president Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed a new law law amending the 85-year-old Public Service Act (PSA), which had hitherto capped these sectors to a 40% foreign ownership.

“I believe that through this law, the easing of foreign equity restrictions, we will attract more global investors, modernize several sectors of public service, and improve the delivery of essential services,” Duterte said.

An archipelago made up of more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines has a rich maritime heritage, and is a world renowned supplier of crews, but has never had a strong, globally recognised shipping line brand.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

  2. If Philippines wanted to make life easier to shipowners they should look into certification of domestic vessels.
    Now there are no domestic classification societies, all “thrown” out by MARINA. Now only a few IACS are authorized to issue class certificates. They are not authorized to issue statutory certificates, only MARINA can do that.
    There are 2-3 non-IACS classification societies authorized to fully survey and issue all class, statutory, ism, isps, mlc… for all Philippine flagged vessels, irrespective of size and type, but they are not allowed to even class smallest tugs or barges in domestic trade. I have not yet found anybody who understands this.

