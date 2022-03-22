Philippines opens shipping to foreign ownership
Shipping, telecommunications, airlines, expressways and railways in the Philippines will now be open to full foreign ownership after president Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed a new law law amending the 85-year-old Public Service Act (PSA), which had hitherto capped these sectors to a 40% foreign ownership.
“I believe that through this law, the easing of foreign equity restrictions, we will attract more global investors, modernize several sectors of public service, and improve the delivery of essential services,” Duterte said.
An archipelago made up of more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines has a rich maritime heritage, and is a world renowned supplier of crews, but has never had a strong, globally recognised shipping line brand.
Comments
The devil will be in the detail.
You mean the corruption?
If Philippines wanted to make life easier to shipowners they should look into certification of domestic vessels.
Now there are no domestic classification societies, all “thrown” out by MARINA. Now only a few IACS are authorized to issue class certificates. They are not authorized to issue statutory certificates, only MARINA can do that.
There are 2-3 non-IACS classification societies authorized to fully survey and issue all class, statutory, ism, isps, mlc… for all Philippine flagged vessels, irrespective of size and type, but they are not allowed to even class smallest tugs or barges in domestic trade. I have not yet found anybody who understands this.