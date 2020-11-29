EuropeOffshore WindShipyards

PIRIOU enters offshore wind sector with new cable layer design

Grant Rowles November 30, 2020
PIRIOU

French shipbuilder PIRIOU, best known in the fishing and naval sectors, has developed a new cable layer vessel as it looks to enter into the growing offshore wind market.

The vessel has been designed to lay cable on wind farms as well as repair a damaged cable on the continental shelf or deep sea.

Vincent Faujour, CEO of PIRIOU, commented: “This project represents one year of intense teamwork for PIRIOU INGENIERIE design department. The result reflects their commitment and allows us to widen our product range with the cable vessels segment.”

The vessel has been designed for low environmental impact, will burn less than 10t of fuel per day in transit at 12.5kn, and is already compliant with the IMO III regulation.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

