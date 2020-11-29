PIRIOU enters offshore wind sector with new cable layer design

French shipbuilder PIRIOU, best known in the fishing and naval sectors, has developed a new cable layer vessel as it looks to enter into the growing offshore wind market.

The vessel has been designed to lay cable on wind farms as well as repair a damaged cable on the continental shelf or deep sea.

Vincent Faujour, CEO of PIRIOU, commented: “This project represents one year of intense teamwork for PIRIOU INGENIERIE design department. The result reflects their commitment and allows us to widen our product range with the cable vessels segment.”

The vessel has been designed for low environmental impact, will burn less than 10t of fuel per day in transit at 12.5kn, and is already compliant with the IMO III regulation.