Poland greenlights two offshore wind joint ventures

Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has approved the setting up of two joint ventures between domestic firms and foreign companies to develop offshore wind farms off the country’s coast.

A 50:50 jv between Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Orsted will develop, own and operate the Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 projects while PKN Orlen has set up a joint venture with Canadian energy company Northland Power, which will acquire a 49% stake in the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

“The use of the Polish sea area for energy production is extremely important from the point of view of the interests of Polish consumers and entrepreneurs, as well as environmental protection. Our task was to investigate whether the planned transactions could lead to a restriction of competition. The conducted proceedings have ruled out such a possibility,” said UOKiK president Tomasz Chrostny.