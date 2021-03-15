EuropeOffshore Wind

Poland greenlights two offshore wind joint ventures

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 15, 2021
0 92 1 minute read
Ørsted

Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has approved the setting up of two joint ventures between domestic firms and foreign companies to develop offshore wind farms off the country’s coast.

A 50:50 jv between Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Orsted will develop, own and operate the Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 projects while PKN Orlen has set up a joint venture with Canadian energy company Northland Power, which will acquire a 49% stake in the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

“The use of the Polish sea area for energy production is extremely important from the point of view of the interests of Polish consumers and entrepreneurs, as well as environmental protection. Our task was to investigate whether the planned transactions could lead to a restriction of competition. The conducted proceedings have ruled out such a possibility,” said UOKiK president Tomasz Chrostny.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 15, 2021
0 92 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button