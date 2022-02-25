Port congestion contagion spreads

The global nature of the container port congestion saga, which has dogged supply chains during the pandemic, is illustrated clearly today with data from consultancy eeSea.

The Danish firm has sent Splash a map (see below) charting the congestion hotspots around the world, an image that clearly shows boxes are backing up across almost every trade lane, and that the issue is not simply one dominated by North America.

In a customer advisory on its Asia – Mediterranean services yesterday, liner giant Maersk stated: “The unprecedented situation of severe port congestion globally continues to result in accumulation of delays across several services on the Asia to Med network. This situation is driven by a combination of increased demand and measures to fight the pandemic across ports and supply chains in general. These accumulated delays are currently causing further gaps in the schedules and have resulted in several Asia departures been spread apart by more than 7 days.”

Data from Korean liner HMM shows continued high levels of port congestion in both Europe and North America, rendering 12.4% of the global vessel capacity unavailable. Putting this in perspective the normal, pre-pandemic state of affairs in the market is that 2% of global capacity is trapped in delays somewhere.

The spot rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles rose to $11,030 yesterday, up 3.3% from a week ago and 125% higher than a year ago, according to the Drewry World Container Index.