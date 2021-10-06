Port Fourchon expects to have power restored by end of week as it recovers from Hurricane Ida

Port Fourchon, which services the offshore oil and gas sector in the Gulf of Mexico from its location south of New Orleans, is still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Ida, more than a month after the storm struck on August 29. Executive Director Scott Chiasson told S&P Global Platts in an interview on October 5 that the port expects to be ready for normal operations by the end of November.

Electricity is on track to be restored by the end of this week, and cleanup and construction continue. Much of the large debris on the port property will have been removed by next week, and waterways have mostly been cleared for use. Roads to and within the port are open.

Once power is available again, Chiasson said the pace of the recovery work will quicken. He also noted that port facilities are being upgraded as they’re rebuilt.

An update on the port’s website reports that all tenants now have access to return to their facilities.