Port of Leith set to become renewable energy hub

UK operator Forth Ports has unveiled plans for creating what is claimed to become Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub on a 175-acre site at the Port of Leith in Edinbough, with a private sector investment of £40m ($56.7m).

The project proposes the construction of a riverside marine berth capable of accommodating the world’s largest offshore wind installation vessels. The facility will feature a heavy lift capability of up to 100 t/m2, backed up by 35 acres of adjacent land for logistics and marshalling.

In addition, a 140-acre cargo handling site is planned to accommodate lay down, assembly, supply chain and manufacturing opportunities.

Scotland has set an ambitious target to increase offshore wind capacity to 11 GW of energy installed by 2030.

According to Forth Ports, the Port of Leith project will aim to help spearhead Edinburgh’s and Scotland’s Covid-19 recovery plan, and support up to 1,000 direct jobs and about 2,000 indirect jobs.

Charles Hammond OBE, CEO of Forth Ports, said: “Leith’s proximity to the North Sea, which is set to become home to many more offshore wind developments, coupled with the natural deep waters of the Firth of Forth, makes this an ideal location to support not only those developments already planned, but the pipeline of projects that are sure to follow.”

The renewable energy hub will be a wholly private sector investment, backed by Forth Ports’ shareholders.