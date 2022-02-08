Port of Vancouver seeks industry feedback after postponing Rolling Truck Age Program

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA) announced last month that it was postponing its Rolling Truck Age Program after significant pushback from the trucking industry and other stakeholders. Under the program, planned to help the port meet its climate targets, all container trucks older than 10 years were to be banned from port grounds.

The VFPA has now issued a notice of engagement, seeking comments from participants in the port’s truck licensing system and other parties with an interest in the program’s implementation. Feedback on specific concerns and ideas about potential solutions to help alleviate those concerns can be provided until February 25.

Input will be considered as the VFPA develops a revised implementation plan for the program.

The port authority will share a draft revised implementation plan in the spring for further feedback.