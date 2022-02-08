AmericasEnvironmentPorts and Logistics

Port of Vancouver seeks industry feedback after postponing Rolling Truck Age Program

Kim Biggar February 9, 2022
Port of Vancouver

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA) announced last month that it was postponing its Rolling Truck Age Program after significant pushback from the trucking industry and other stakeholders. Under the program, planned to help the port meet its climate targets, all container trucks older than 10 years were to be banned from port grounds.

The VFPA has now issued a notice of engagement, seeking comments from participants in the port’s truck licensing system and other parties with an interest in the program’s implementation. Feedback on specific concerns and ideas about potential solutions to help alleviate those concerns can be provided until February 25.

Input will be considered as the VFPA develops a revised implementation plan for the program.
The port authority will share a draft revised implementation plan in the spring for further feedback.

Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

