Prosafe awarded BP contract in Trinidad and Tobago

Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has secured a contract with BP for floatel Safe Concordia in Trinidad and Tobago.

The 2005-built semisub will provide gangway-connected operations at Cassia C platform offshore Trinidad.

The firm contract will be approximately 160 days in direct continuation of the floatel’s current contract at Cassia C, estimated March 24, 2022, through to and including August 31, 2022.

The value of the contract firm duration is $19.4m and BP has an option to extend the charter for up to four weeks.