Prosafe firms up US Gulf flotel deal

Oslo-listed semisub accommodation vessel owner Prosafe has confirmed a contract with a US Gulf of Mexico major for its flotel Safe Concordia .

The 2005-built unit has been booked to provide accommodation and construction support services for 330 days with up to six months of options.

The contract, worth approximately $33m is expected to start within a window of July through October.

Safe Concordia is currently working for BP, providing gangway-connected operations at the Cassia C platform offshore Trinidad.