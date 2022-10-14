EuropeOffshore

Prosafe firms up US Gulf flotel deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 26 Less than a minute
Prosafe

Oslo-listed semisub accommodation vessel owner Prosafe has confirmed a contract with a US Gulf of Mexico major for its flotel Safe Concordia.

The 2005-built unit has been booked to provide accommodation and construction support services for 330 days with up to six months of options.

The contract, worth approximately $33m is expected to start within a window of July through October.

Safe Concordia is currently working for BP, providing gangway-connected operations at the Cassia C platform offshore Trinidad.

